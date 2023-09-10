The White Swan pub takes flight with a new look after total £230,000 makeover

Landlord Adam Riese behind the bar at The White Swan

The White Swan in Church Street, which is part of Proper Pubs – the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns – reopened on Friday evening.

With a complete interior redecoration, the pub features a new bar, flooring and furniture.

The beer garden has also been redeveloped and has new heating and seating.

Landlord Adam Riese and area manager Steph Briggs

This weekend, there is live music, karaoke and a DJ for customers to enjoy.

The White Swan will also host regular pool and darts team league evenings.

The pool table

Stephenie Briggs, business development manager of the White Swan for Admiral, said: "I'm really pleased that, with all the pubs closing down, we are investing in keeping the Great British pub alive.

"The transformation is fantastic.

The White Swan

"It's a place where everyone is welcome – it's a late night venue, it's got something for the youngsters or something if you just want a quiet pint.

"It's very community-focussed. It's about giving pubs back to the people."

The White Swan

Adam Riese has managed the White Swan for three years and has 23 years of experience within the hospitality industry.

He said: "I'm excited about the reopening. It's looking really good.

"It's made a massive difference and it should be good for the local community."

Mr Riese is keen to support local causes, including the local food bank, and will be initially aiming to raise money to install a lifesaving defibrillator at The White Swan.

The White Swan will be offering a wide range of drinks offers, including Wine Wednesday, where customers can get £2 off a bottle, Fizz Friday, offering customers a bottle of fizz for £10, along with cocktails, bottle and shot deals throughout the week. Pints are also priced from £2.80.