MADE Festival moves to September after 'challenging' discussions

The last MADE Festival at Perry Park in 2019

Organisers behind the MADE Festival – an arts and music festival – say the event will be held on September 18 at Sandwell Valley Country Park.

It comes after an MP called on Sandwell Council to consult with residents living nearby over the major festival – and take their views into account.

A spokesman for MADE Festival said: “We have battled tirelessly to ensure the festival is able to go ahead. Moving dates is an expensive and difficult process which none of our hardworking team ever wanted, but in exceptional circumstances we have worked with all the relevant authorities and stakeholders to overcome any concerns and find a compromise.

“We are acutely aware that changing festival dates at late notice may cause disruption for our guests, and would like to apologise unreservedly for this, while also thanking MADE fans for giving us their support as we fought for the festival to go ahead. All the artists and suppliers have been hugely supportive of the situation too, and after more than 500 days of not being able to hold events, we could not be more excited about this announcement.”

The festival organisers said they were “delighted to confirm that, after lengthy and often challenging discussions with local authorities and statutory bodies, this year’s event will go ahead.”

The event will be the seventh edition and it will follow the same Covid Certification Process as recent large-scale events have as per the Government pilots, with the same headline acts expected to perform including The Streets.

The festival spokesman added: “We want to put on an incredible event for festival-goers but our event is also vital to the wider industry and community.

“We have a long history of supporting local artists including singers, rappers, live musicians, DJs, painters, set builders, live immersive performers and more. We support local independent traders and offer the equivalent of thousands of days work to event staff, stewards, security, cleaners and others. This is why we have fought so hard to put on this year’s festival.”

Nicola Richards, MP for West Bromwich East, wrote to council leader Councillor Rajbir Singh after the festival had been cancelled – and prior to the new date being announced – and said residents needed to be “fully aware” of the discussions held.

She said: “Local residents in the vicinity of Sandwell Valley and Dartmouth Park and I need to be fully aware about the scale and impact of this event.

“As soon as you possibly can, at the latest before a new date is confirmed by the organisers, we would like to know your exact plans for consultation with local residents, and how you will take their views into account given the massive scale of the proposed festival that will be held on many residents doorsteps.”