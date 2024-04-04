Behind the scenes photos of Steven Knight's This Town filming in the Black Country - and what the final scenes looked like

Steven Knight's newest BBC series hit screens on Sunday, featuring a number of notable locations that some Black Country residents will find familiar.

During the filming of the six-part bio-picture, the Express and Star tracked filming crews around Black Country, keeping regular updates on filming progress, stars, possible scenes, and locations set to appear.

Following the success of the series, we have created a list of screenshots from the show, with pictures the Express and Star took during filming.

The Happy Trooper (The Coach and Horses Pub), West Bromwich

Filming crews descended onto Hateley Heath, West Bromwich, to film an iconic scene in The Happy Trooper, a pub in Chelmsley Wood, which was knocked down years prior.

The location was completely redesigned to resemble the pub, with many of the show's memorable scene's being filmed there, including the discovery of an important space suit.

The Coach and Horses featured in some of the most important scenes in the six-part feature, giving this local pub a new claim to fame.