Tickets on sale for new play in West Bromwich which is part mystery and part love story

CADS Theatre Club is putting on the production at the Gayton Road Community Centre, Gayton Road, West Bromwich, from April 22-27 at 7.30pm.

Sandy Toes & Salty Kisses is billed as a hilarious play by Michael and Susan Parker that takes an unexpected turn at a destination wedding hotel.

The story revolves around Audrina Brown, who recently inherited the hotel from her late father.

She soon discovers that her uncle Bubba, who manages the hotel, is involved in various 'extra-curricular activities' on the property.

Set in a tropical paradise, with sun-kissed sandy beaches and swaying palm trees, the guests arrive at The Lovers Landing Beach Hotel for a destination wedding.

The hilarity begins as soon as they arrive, with mistaken identities, fast-paced action and witty dialogue.

All tickets are priced at £10 and include a free program.

For more information, call 07933 129038, email cads.theatre@gmail.com, or visit ticketsource.co.uk/cads-theatre or thecads.weebly.com