11 photos as Doctor Who fans travel from as far as America to Great Barr for annual convention

The Capitol Seven Wonders event, put on by the Doctor Who Appreciation Society, was held in Great Barr this weekend for the first time in more than four decades.

Dedicated fans of the science-fiction programme turned out to the Holiday Inn near Junction 7 of the M6 for day one of the two-day convention on Saturday.

People travelled from around the world to be there on the day, with some coming from across Europe and America, whilst one fan, Mark Todd, trekked all the way from his home in Nova Scotia, Canada.

A cavalcade of Daleks marked the opening of the convention as they moved through the hotel reception whilst fans eagerly watched and snapped pictures.

Some attendees even chose to travel back in time for outfit inspiration on the day, modelling their clothing off their favourite Doctor throughout the programme's history.

A number of old cast members also turned out for the event, including the seventh Doctor in the series, Sylvester McCoy, joined by his companion, Sophie Aldred, who played Ace.

The dynamic duo were reunited once again to speak to fans during a question and answer panel.

Katy Manning who starred as Jo Grant, Frazer Hines, who played Jamie, and Carole Ann Ford who appeared as the First Doctor's granddaughter, Susan, also joined the line-up.

Cyberman actor Richard Price, from Walsall, also made an appearance and posed with his iconic metal cyborg costume.

Tony Jordan, event organiser and Doctor Who Appreciation Society co-ordinator, said day one of the annual convention had attracted around 260 people.

The 64-year-old, from Heath Hayes, said: "It has gone extremely well. Our attendees come not only from England but all over the world.

"They are dedicated followers, it is very gratifying. We have a lot of people who come back every year to us.

"It has been a lively day, there was huge anticipation this morning. When the Daleks darleks trundled down there were masses of people in the hotel reception area."

The Doctor Who Appreciation Society (DWAS) was founded in 1976 and is the oldest Doctor Who fan club in the world.

The society staged the first ever convention in 1977 and remains active within fandom nearly 50 years on.

'Exterminate!' A Dalek posed for a picture

Around 260 fans turned out for day one of the convention

Alex Cox took outfit inspiration from a previous Doctor in the series

Mark Todd travelled all the way from Nova Scotia in Canada to attend the convention

A group of Daleks travelled through the Holiday Inn reception to kickstart the event

t's behind you! Fans Natalie Bennett and Evie Duddy

Fans posed for pictures with Daleks

A young fan looks on at a Dalek in amazement

Cyberman actor Richard Price from Walsall joined in the fun

Seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy turned out for the annual convention