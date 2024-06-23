Get a feel for an instantly recognisable landmark of a pub 'where everybody knows your name'

Pubs across the region have worked to become places where anyone can come in and receive a warm welcome from staff and customers alike, as well as enjoy a cold, refreshing drink.

One pub which has worked hard to achieve this is the Royal Oak in Cannock, a pub which has become a landmark and an icon of the Staffordshire town, having been part of the town for a couple of hundred years and, previously, a brewhouse.

It's easily recognisable from any direction to those trying to find it, bedecked in white paint and black timber with the pub name visible from miles away.

The Royal Oak is a notable feature in Cannock

Inside, it carries the feel of a traditional pub, with a wooden bar and checked tiled flooring, as well as plenty of space to sit down and have a drink, including a large outdoor area.

The general manager Michelle Edwards has a long history at the pub, having previously been a customer before going on to work at the pub. The 66-year-old said she had taken on the role of general manager eight months ago.