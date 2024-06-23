Get a feel for an instantly recognisable landmark of a pub 'where everybody knows your name'
Sometimes, even in an unfamiliar town, thirsty travellers can stumble on a pub which is warm and welcoming to all.
Pubs across the region have worked to become places where anyone can come in and receive a warm welcome from staff and customers alike, as well as enjoy a cold, refreshing drink.
One pub which has worked hard to achieve this is the Royal Oak in Cannock, a pub which has become a landmark and an icon of the Staffordshire town, having been part of the town for a couple of hundred years and, previously, a brewhouse.
It's easily recognisable from any direction to those trying to find it, bedecked in white paint and black timber with the pub name visible from miles away.
Inside, it carries the feel of a traditional pub, with a wooden bar and checked tiled flooring, as well as plenty of space to sit down and have a drink, including a large outdoor area.
The general manager Michelle Edwards has a long history at the pub, having previously been a customer before going on to work at the pub. The 66-year-old said she had taken on the role of general manager eight months ago.