Popular city centre pub to reopen after eight months - with a new name

Titanic Brewery this week formally announced its acquisition of the pub formerly known as The Pig, which has since been renamed with the help of the local community.

The Staffordshire-based brewery said earlier this year it was in 'advanced talks' about taking over the pub in Tamworth Street.

And this week, a post on the pub's Facebook page read: "Introducing The Beacon!

"We are excited to be reopening the doors of this much-loved community pub in the heart of Lichfield. We asked for your help with suggestions for a new name for the pub, and we were overwhelmed with responses. We are proud to introduce to you, The Beacon!

"The Beacon takes its name from Beacon Park, home to the statue of Captain Smith, and we look forward to raising a glass of Titanic beer with everyone when we open in August!"

The Pig was originally the Acorn, its name apparently taken from an oak tree growing outside the original pub which was knocked down and rebuilt.