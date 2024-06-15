Watch: We examine Serbian food and drink ahead of the Euros

Express & Star
The first game of the 2024 European Championships for England is a opponent I am very familiar with.

By James Vukmirovic
Rakija is the perfect accompaniment to any Serbian meal

At the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 16 at 8pm, the Three Lions will clash with the two-headed White Eagles of Serbia, the land of my grandfather and part of my heritage.

I've had the good fortune to visit Serbia on a number of occasions and have grown to love the culture, the people and, particularly, the food and drink of the country.

One of the national foods is called a pljeskavica, which is a traditional hamburger, and the national drink is rakija, a strong plum brandy.

If, ahead of the game in Gelsenkirchen, you fancy a change to Pringles, Carling and a Wimpy burger, here is a quick guide for how to make a pljeskavica.

This recipe combines pork, lamb, and beef, along with garlic, onions, and paprika (sweet or hot) for a flavourful and juicy burger.

Typical accompaniment can include ajvar, a spread made from roasted red bell peppers and eggplants, along with Serbian potato salad and coleslaw.

James shows off his endeavours after preparing the mixture
