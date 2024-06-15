Watch: We examine Serbian food and drink ahead of the Euros

At the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 16 at 8pm, the Three Lions will clash with the two-headed White Eagles of Serbia, the land of my grandfather and part of my heritage.

I've had the good fortune to visit Serbia on a number of occasions and have grown to love the culture, the people and, particularly, the food and drink of the country.

One of the national foods is called a pljeskavica, which is a traditional hamburger, and the national drink is rakija, a strong plum brandy.

If, ahead of the game in Gelsenkirchen, you fancy a change to Pringles, Carling and a Wimpy burger, here is a quick guide for how to make a pljeskavica.

This recipe combines pork, lamb, and beef, along with garlic, onions, and paprika (sweet or hot) for a flavourful and juicy burger.

Typical accompaniment can include ajvar, a spread made from roasted red bell peppers and eggplants, along with Serbian potato salad and coleslaw.