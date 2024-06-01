'We provide a joyful and friendly place for everyone': Community cafe where the team want to help

Set within the leafy area of Penn in Wolverhampton, Cup of Joy is more than just a cafe as it has become a true community hub.

The cafe can be found on the corner of Belmont Road at the junction with Mount Road and is set within a building which has changed hands and identities over the years.

It was bought by Ruth Uppal in late 2022 after having previously existed as Dukes, a cafe which closed earlier the same year and had existed doing just takeaways in that time.

Ruth Uppal (pictured with Tallulah Wagenfuhrer) said the cafe was a way to spread some joy throughout the area

Ms Uppal said the intention had been to create a place that would help to spread some joy within the community as she had found a lot of people had struggled with loneliness and other issues following the Covid-19 pandemic, herself included.

She said: "The whole reason for opening the place and giving it the name of Cup of Joy was to spread a bit of joy in the community, particularly after Covid as a lot of people were really struggling with mental health issues, loneliness and just feeling low.

"The vision behind the place was that this could become a place where people could come, not necessarily with someone or in a group, and they could feel comfortable to come in on their own.