'We provide a joyful and friendly place for everyone': Community cafe where the team want to help

It has become a place of welcome and somewhere for anyone feeling lonely and in need of a friendly face to go and have a cuppa.

By James Vukmirovic
Ruth Uppal, Beau Bradburn and Subrina Dhesi are there to help their customers feel welcome

Set within the leafy area of Penn in Wolverhampton, Cup of Joy is more than just a cafe as it has become a true community hub.

The cafe can be found on the corner of Belmont Road at the junction with Mount Road and is set within a building which has changed hands and identities over the years.

It was bought by Ruth Uppal in late 2022 after having previously existed as Dukes, a cafe which closed earlier the same year and had existed doing just takeaways in that time.

Ruth Uppal (pictured with Tallulah Wagenfuhrer) said the cafe was a way to spread some joy throughout the area

Ms Uppal said the intention had been to create a place that would help to spread some joy within the community as she had found a lot of people had struggled with loneliness and other issues following the Covid-19 pandemic, herself included.

She said: "The whole reason for opening the place and giving it the name of Cup of Joy was to spread a bit of joy in the community, particularly after Covid as a lot of people were really struggling with mental health issues, loneliness and just feeling low.

"The vision behind the place was that this could become a place where people could come, not necessarily with someone or in a group, and they could feel comfortable to come in on their own.

