Love for food and taking care of employees all part of new venture for owner

Pavanjot Dhillon said the opening of the takeaway on Lichfield Road in Wednesfield was like a homecoming for him, having been around pizza shops in the area as a child and helping his parents out in their shops.

Mr Dhillon and his team opened the doors of the takeaway for the first time since it closed in January, with the familiar smells emanating from through the doors and windows as staff worked to prepare pizzas and other products.

He said the decision to purchase this franchise and one on Coventry Street in Kidderminster came after trying the pizza from Papa Johns for the first time while visiting family and realising how much he enjoyed the food.

He said: "What made me want to but this franchise was, literally, the taste as up until six months ago, I'd actually never heard of Papa Johns.

"I was in Hertfordshire at the time, visiting family, and they ordered in pizza from the shop as they ordered from there all the time, so I gave it a try and instantly realised how good it was.

"From there, I contacted Papa Johns head office and said I really liked the brand and wanted to work with them, so we had a chat and realised our values aligned, so we began the process and I now own two stores in the West Midlands."

Mr Dhillon said the unique selling point of Papa Johns was the pizza and said he wanted to ensure that service and quality were at the heart of everything the shops did.

He said that 20 jobs had been created so far and was working to create more jobs in the community as business increased, saying that it was also about giving back to and connecting with the community.

He said: "This is an investment for me and, in terms of returns, I understand that it takes a few years, so I'm not looking to make super profits, but look after employees and make sure everyone is happy and there is less stress.

"If my employees are paid a bit more and they are happy, then I'm happy with that as the most important people in your business are your employees."