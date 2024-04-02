More beer festival dates confirmed for the region

The Bromsgrove Beer and Cider Festival will be taking place at Bromsgrove Rugby Club in Finstall Road from June 27 to 29 this year.

It is run by the Redditch and Bromsgrove branch of the campaign.

The Wolverhampton branch has already announced the dates for its Summer Festival of Beer and Cider.

It will be running once again in Newhampton Arts Centre, Dunkley Street, from July 25 to 27.

The Cannock Chase branch will hold its annual festival from September 12 to 14 in the Price of Wales Theatre in Cannock town centre.

The Dudley and South Staffordshire branch's Dudley Winter Ales Fayre is planned form November 28 to 30 in Dudley Town Hall.