Latest food hygiene ratings for Black Country restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to several restaurants in the Black Country, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Walsall
Rated 5: Short Heath Royal British Legion Clu, a pub, bar or nightclub at Short Heath Rbl Club, Church Road, Willenhall, Walsall; rated on January 17.
Rated 5: Truly Delights, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at WS was also given a score of five on January 25.