Wednesbury pub to re-open within days after £232,000 makeover

The Windmill in Wednesbury. Photo: Google

The Windmill on Coronation Road will re-open next Wednesday following an investment by the Craft Union Pub Company.

The pub has been given a new lease of life, with new furnishings and fittings installed and dual rooms as a space for functions.

It has also seen the creation of a new sports area featuring live sports shown from BT and Sky Sports, a pool table and darts board, with the pub expected to host matches for local darts teams on Mondays and Wednesdays.

But it is not just the interior that has had a makeover, the outdoor space to the pub has also been transformed just in time for summer.

Despite all of the changes, one thing remains the same, as operator Lisa Smith will continue to run-the-show at the pub, where she has been based for the past two years.

She said: "I am so excited to get the doors open again and welcome back the community of Wednesbury. The renovation that has taken place has completely transformed The Windmill, and it is so lovely to see it with its new look.

"I cannot wait to see what is in store for the pub in this new chapter, but there is so much to look forward to. The team and I cannot wait to serve you all drinks and have some fun with our weekly sports and entertainment.

"The local community is very important to us so we are going to do all we can to support them and offer a warm, welcoming place for them to come to – we look forward to seeing you all very soon."