Public house near Walsall closes doors for £120,000 revamp

Farmer Johns pub, Streetly. Photo: Google

The Farmer Johns Pub, in Aldridge Road, Streetly, near Walsall's Barr Beacon Local Nature Reserve is due to reopen on Sunday, April 30, following the internal spruce up which started this week.

General manager Iain Kaye said: “We are so excited to announce that Farmer John’s will be receiving a refresh. We have invested over £100,000 into breathing new life into the pub.

"We are ideally located between popular walking spots and are much loved by the local community. We can’t wait to welcome everybody back.”

Computerised image of how Streetly's Farmer Johns public house willl look

As well as ales and classic lagers the Marston's branch serves a varied menu including steak and ale pie, loaded fries with spicy pulled pork, nachos cheese sauce, cocktails and a traditional Sunday roast.