Top 5 Christmas Dinners in the Black Country and Staffordshire, according to a food critic

Large numbers of people across the country eat their Christmas dinners in pubs and restaurants every year.

To help you make a decision on what restaurant to choose, Star food critic Andy Richardson has taken the time to recommend five brilliant eateries across the Black Country and Staffordshire.

The list is below and includes key information, a Star rating out of 10 and a link to the restaurant website.

Please note that there are obviously plenty of other great restaurants out there and this list is not exhaustive.

Five Great Christmas Dinners in the Black Country and Staffordshire

The Boat Inn, Lichfield

A four-course tasting menu alongside glasses of sparkling wine will help guests to celebrate Christmas in style at one of the region’s best-quality restaurants. Priced at £120 per person, expect extravagant food and silver service from a team that’s listed in the Michelin Guide and boasts three AA rosettes. An open serving kitchen and modern cuisine will add to the party atmosphere.

Rating: 9/10

Larder, Lichfield

The team at Larder is already getting into the spirit with the launch of two new festive menus. Each offers an informal, family-friendly dining experience and the opportunity to warm up for the big day. Experience all the festive flavours, without the pomp. If there’s room for something sweet to finish, enjoy a chocolate cremeux served with golden raisin ice cream.

Rating: 8/10

Shrewsbury Arms, Albrighton

Whether you are planning a Christmas get-together with family or friends, or simply looking to enjoy some festive cocktails and live music, The Shrewsbury Arms has something for every occasion this December. Shropshire roast turkey wrapped in bacon stuffed with apricot and safe stuffing makes for a traditional main course while a traditional Christmas pudding will follow with brandy sauce.

Rating: 7/10

Mad O’Rourke’s Pie Factory, Tipton

Ding dong merrily on pie is the order at the day at one of the region’s most charismatic venues. Santa Pie features turkey, chipolatas, stuffing, potatoes, vegetables and a pastry lid – finished off with antlers – while a Mrs Claus Pie features turkey reast with seasonal veg in a rich gravy. There’s even a Desperate Dan Cow Pie, for those who like a bit of beef at Christmas. Fun, 24/7.

Rating: 7/10

Forge Pub, Dudley

There’s a lot to be said for a traditional festive dinner in a hearty, party atmosphere. That’s what’s on offer at the Forge, in Dudley, where a king prawn starter, topped with Marie rose sauce, is followed by traditional roast turkey with pigs in blankets, pork stuffing and a cranberry sauce. Make sure you try the winter woo woo cocktail, made with Archers, Sailer Jerry and J20.