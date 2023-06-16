Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New venue for CAMRA's Stafford beer and cider festival

By John CorserStaffordWhat's OnPublished: Comments

There will be 54 real ales on offer when the Stafford Beer and Cider Festival returns after a four-year-break.

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 23/03/15 GV of Couture Nightclub, Newport Road, Stafford.
STAFFORD COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 23/03/15 GV of Couture Nightclub, Newport Road, Stafford.

The Mayor of Stafford, Councillor Andy Cooper, will open the event on Thursday, June 29 at around 7pm.

The Heart of Staffordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is organising the festival which is being held in the Couture nightclub and events venue in Newport Road.

It will run to Saturday, July 1 and there will also be 14 ciders and a gin bar. It is being staffed by CAMRA volunteers.

Branch chairman Andy Murray said: "We had been looking for a new venue and were approached by Couture manager Nick Parkinson with a view to holding a beer festival at Couture. The venue offers the facilities we need and the location is good, being close to the town centre and railway station, as many travel in to attend."

Most of the beers will be from Midlands breweries with a few from further afield. Many have won awards from either CAMRA or the Society of Independent Brewers.

Entertainment is being provided on Friday evening by Stafford rock and pop band The Cartoon Kings.

On Saturday evening music is provided by Stafford's DJ Dekker with reggae and Northern soul plus sounds from the 60s and 70s.

Advance tickets will be on sale and there will also be the opportunity to pay on the door.

What's On
Entertainment
Staffordshire entertainment
Stafford
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News