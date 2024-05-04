Cosford Air Show announces three new attractions set to fly at this year's event

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The annual air show will be held on Sunday, June 9, with tickets on sale from £40.

On Friday a triple announcement was made on social media.

Firstly, organisers said: "We're thrilled to announce that the ASK-21 Glider will be returning to the to the skies on 9th June.

"We're looking forward to welcoming the RAF Gliding & Soaring Association back to Cosford."

This was followed by: "Did someone say they wanted more aircraft? We've got another announcement.

"We're so pleased to announce the RAF Tutor Display Team will be performing their exciting display at the RAF Cosford Air Show on Sunday 9th June!"

Finally: "3...2...1.....It’s a triple announcement.

"We're delighted to announce that an RAF Airbus A330 Voyager will perform a flypast at the RAF Cosford Air Show on 9th June."

The Airbus A330 Voyager

The theme for this year's event is Take Flight, with organisers saying they hope the attractions "will help kickstart an enthusiasm in aviation and potentially a career in the Royal Air Force (RAF), as well as develop an understanding of what the Service does for the defence of the United Kingdom".

Other attractions already booked include the famous Red Arrows, a Spitfire and Mustang and the Typhoon display team.

Tickets for this year's air show must be bought in advance, with no on-the-gate purchases possible.