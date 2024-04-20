Fashion pop-up event returns for fashion-loving visitors to Merry Hill

It will feature fashion and beauty trends for spring/summer 2024, over three weeks and four weekends.

The event launches on Saturday, April 27 and will offer even more of the centre’s fashion, beauty and home stores joining in.

Items from the likes of Kurt Geiger, Nike Unite, Mango, River Island and Next will feature.

There are three parts to The Edit for visitors to enjoy. Firstly, there will be a series of five curated spring outfit sets on display in the Central Events Space opposite Mango that change weekly.

Every Saturday throughout the event, there will be drop-in demonstrations taking place in the Edit Theatre at the heart of The Edit, with Boots, Lush, and specialised presenters hosting free live beauty and fashion demos and expert style tips.

A new experience with giveaways of hundreds of secret prizes has also been introduced for the final weekend. The Edit Vault will run on Saturday, May 18 from 11am to 3pm in the Central Event Space. Any visitor that spends over £25 across Merry Hill’s stores on the day and can bring their receipts to The Edit will be able to open The Vault and unlock their prize. Every single player is guaranteed a prize that could be worth up to £100, with a grand prize of a Merry Hill gift worth £1,000.

All the information for the events and activities taking place at Merry Hill is available at mymerryhill.co.uk/whats-on/the-edit

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “With an ever-growing line up of new store announcements and significant investment in the centre experience we’re giving our visitors a re-energised Merry Hill to enjoy.” Last year we received such a positive response to The Edit we’ve been eagerly awaiting the chance to bring it back for everyone to enjoy.

“The Edit offers a welcomed alternative to reaching for our phones for fashion, beauty, and home inspiration, and instead gives visitors an interactive experience, complete with expert tips from the pros on how to bring the looks together. We’re excited to add to this years’ experience too – with the chance to win one of hundreds of secret prizes on the last weekend, including a £1,000 Merry Hill gift card

“With the latest edition of The Edit, more than 175 brands under one roof, and even more choice when it comes to eating, drinking and relaxing in our developing leisure quarter, this spring is the perfect time to plan a visit to Merry Hill.”

All events are free to attend.