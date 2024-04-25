Pair of diesel electrics add to Severn Valley Railway’s 'substantial' spring festival line-up
The Severn Valley Railway has confirmed it will host two Class 20 diesel electric locomotives at its forthcoming Spring Diesel Festival, adding to the ever-growing guest list for the event.
The festival, which takes place from May 16-19, already includes two Rail Adventure power cars, Class 70s from both Colas and Freightliner, 73119 ‘Paul Taylor’ and 69009 ‘Western Consort’ from GB Railfreight, a Freightliner Class 59, 37409 ‘Loch Awe’ and Class 46 D182, as well as members of the SVR’s home fleet.
“This really is an impressive and substantial line-up,” said Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster, the SVR’s managing director. “We’re very grateful to Michael Owen, the owner of the Class 20s, for his support for our event.