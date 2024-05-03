Tickets now on sale for Twilight in Concert featuring live orchestra soundtrack

The touring show based on the novels and movies of the same name will be on stage at Birmingham Symphony Hall on October 19.

The blockbuster romance is based on the lives and loves of a vampire family and their werewolf rivals. The show will feature a live orchestra performing the original film score with a set featuring 1,000 candles.

https://www.twilightinconcert.com/#trailer

The story penned by Stephenie Meyer, now 50, is about Bella Swan, made famous by starlet Kristen Stewart, who doesn't expect much when she moves to the small town of Forks, Washington, until she meets the mysterious and handsome Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson, a boy who's hiding a very dark secret.

The 12-piece rock and classical ensemble will tell the story of how their worlds and hearts collide as Edward must battle the bloodlust raging inside him as well as the forces that would make Bella their prey.

The melancholic score for Twilight (2008) was written by award-winner Carter Burwell.

The UK tour featuring scenes from the films will open in Birmingham on October 19.

Bookings are available online at ticketmaster.co.uk.