Ned's wow the fans once more as Stourbridge celebrates the creativity of its music and arts.

Fans from far and wide came to see the band, who hail from the town as they tried to re-live their youth in the heady days of the early 90s when both hit it big along with fellow Black Country outfits The Wonderstuff and Pop Will Eat Itself.

One fan came from Connecticut, USA, another from Switzerland and many more from far flung parts of the UK, as well as more nearby enthusiasts. many had seen Ned's over 30 times but all said the gig was memorable.

The weather stayed good for the all day event, called One Heart One Way after the motto Stourbridge has followed since 1917. It speaks of a single minded purpose that has characterised so may aspects of the town's history, including its musical heritage.

Co-ordinated by Dudley Borough Halls in conjunction with Ned's lead singer Jonn Penney the event aimed to celebrate the musical heritage of the town but in his words, also 'wake it up and encourage future generations.'

Ned's Atomic Dustbin light up the stage Photo: Dave Cox

Ned's played their first gig at famous venue The Mitre in Lower High Street. next to the town hall. and three bands played there on Saturday, with performances also taking place at Claptrap, Duke William and The Talbot Hotel and all day on an open air stage.

Ned's Atomic Dustbin frontman Jonn Penney at the Indie festival Photo: Dave Cox

There was also a record fair in conjunction with Record Culture, song writing sessions and a music memorabilia exhibition at the town hall earlier in the day.

John Garner and Ruth Holloway. from the The Vinyl Steppersof Rowley Regis take to the outside stage. The One Heart One Way festival took place in Stourbridge around the town centre and on an open air stage. Velrissa Middleton performed a solo spot at The Duke William Pub. People enjoying the music at the One heart One Way all day festival in Stourbridge. Back Chat Brass wowed the crowds on the outdoor stahe at the One Heart One Way festival in Stourbridge on Saturday. The Vinyl Steppers from Rowley Regis take to the stage. in Stourbridge town centre

Jonn said: "In terms of musical output and impact, Stourbridge punched above its weight and in the 90s when our band broke through on the tails of Pop Will Eat Itself and The Wonder Stuff, the town was a real bedrock of creativity.

"I'd like to think that it still can be, if people feel engaged in a creative community and that was what the One Heart One Way festival was all about."

Kelly Martin, venue manager for Stourbridge Town Hall said: "One Heart One Way is a collaboration with venues and businesses in the town to celebrate the immense influence of music in the town, past and present.

“We hope it will be first event of many, and inspire a fresh wave of engagement in music lovers and players.”