Hundreds line streets to see 'moving' Dudley Passion Play

The Dudley Passion Play saw huge success on Friday and Saturday with shoppers and visitors watching the processional piece of theatre – a modern day reenactment of Jesus' last days, death and resurrection.

Actor playing Jesus is carrying the cross

Actors for the Black Country based Saltmine Theatre Company worked in partnership with churches in the town to perform the street play on the doorstep, starting at the Duncan Edwards Memorial.

The Dudley Passion Play was performed on the streets of the town by local theatre group Saltmine.

The opening scene showed 'Jesus' arriving in the town on 'Palm Sunday' for the scene called the Triumphal Entry, before moving through Market Place. The Last Supper is enacted before Jesus’ reflections at the fountain, and the scene of his arrest took place under the trees.

An actress playing Jesus' distraught mother Mary

The performance continued on to The Old Glass House Cafe for the scene of The Trial, before carrying the cross on to Coronation Gardens for the Crucifixion scene.

Jesus is depicted washing his friends' feet

Performances and live music took place next to the Duncan Edwards Statue

The final and dramatic scene of the Resurrection was then performed inside the Evolve Theatre at Dudley College.

Saltmine Theatre Company's chief executive Rachael Orrell said: "What a privilege to do a passion play and tell the story of Jesus in our local town of 40 years. It’s been a fantastic and unified partnership with Dudley Council, Dudley Borough Churches and Dudley College’s Evolve Theatre. I am so proud of the professional actors, the technical company, community cast, stewards and engage team who worked together to pull this event of a lifetime off."

The company stated: "We wanted the Passion Play to feel like Jesus was coming to Dudley today to speak his hope and truth over the town. After the event, a guy came up to us and said he was suicidal before seeing the play but now knows there is hope and purpose for his life. This is the heart of the Passion Play."

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street watching in the crowd with Rachel Orrell

The crowd

An actor playing Jesus

Jesus on the cross

Large crowds turned up to watch the play

Actor playing a criminal who was crucified next to Jesus

Last year the touring company performed the play in Stafford also attracting huge crowds.