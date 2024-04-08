Dancing through the decades at Black Country Living Museum

The Dudley attraction will be celebrating the unique music, culture and dance styles that defined each era.

The festivities begin on May 11-12 as the 1950s come rockin' to the museum’s streets.

Visitors can celebrate the birth of rock & roll with their friends and family, understand how America influenced popular culture in Britain and relive the excitement of a nation that “never had it so good”.

Live music at 1950s evening

From enjoying vintage fashion and rockabilly style all weekend, to live music and dancing on the evening of May 11, the weekend promises to be an unforgettable journey through this pivotal decade in British history.

June 29 sees the 1960s rock the Black Country again with the museum’s first ever 1960s evening on that day and daytime activities on June 30.

People can groove to their favourite 1960s music played by live bands, explore the new 1960s buildings making their debut, see vintage vehicles, and marvel at the far-out fashion.

Join in the fun by wearing your go-go boots, bell bottoms or your finest Mod threads as the museum recreates the hip and energetic atmosphere that defined a generation.

Black Country Living Museum

Finally, the museum’s 1940s Weekend returns on July 13-14, with daytime activities and an evening event on July 13.

And, on the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings people can meet troops from all over the world as they gather ahead of the big day and find out more about the essential role Black Country industries played in powering the landing.

Book tickets at bclm.com