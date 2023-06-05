Notification Settings

Dudley's André looking for love in the villa on latest series of Love Island

DudleyDudley entertainmentPublished: Comments

A 21-year-old university graduate will be representing Dudley when the curtain comes down on the new series of Love Island tonight.

Love Island Series 10 contestant André Furtado. Photo: ITV
The Black Country's own André Furtado is among the contestants looking for love in the 10th series of the hit ITV dating show, which kicks off at 9pm tonight.

The new series will see Maya Jama host her first summer season and feature a new batch of 10 islanders.

Business owner André, from Cape Verde via Dudley, says he pictures himself "in a 90s RnB video when I’m approaching a woman".

"I’ve finished uni now, I’m done with situationships and I have a better mindset towards relationships.

"There are so many things aligning for me, a good woman to add to that will be the icing on the cake."

On what he will bring to the Love Island villa, he said: "I’m charming, I’m going to bring good looks and some language lessons. I’m going to teach the other islanders Portuguese, Spanish and a little bit of Creole.

"I think I’ve got every slice of the pie."

On how his loved ones would describe him, he said: "My friends and family would say I’m very gentle, very respectful, good manners, confident and I’m someone that knows how to read the room. Some friends call me sexy!"

Love Island returns on Monday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

