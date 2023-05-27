Carko the Red Panda, always a fan favourite

The popular zoo is inviting animal lovers from across the region to come and visit the wide range of animals that reside in the castle, and to enjoy the fun activities they have planned for the event.

The offer comes as the attraction joins the annual British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) campaign throughout the school holidays, which aims to highlight the conservation, education and research that zoos carry out.

Dudley Zoo and Castle marketing manager, Andrea Hales, said: "We're looking forward to welcoming half-term visitors and getting the chance to showcase how not only are BIAZA zoos vital with regards to the work they carry out but also how they're a great day out too.

"Here at DZC, We're a totally unique attraction with more than 1,600 animals living around the ruins of an old 11th-century castle, who share the site with the world's largest single collection of Modernist Tecton structures."

Throughout the week, visitors will have the chance to win an animal adoption by taking part in a trail around the 40-acre site to meet some of the zoo's most well-known animals, as well as learn about the variety of in-situ animal projects.

As well as meerkats the zoo also has Bornean orangutan babies, lions, tigers, giraffes and penguins.

Samantha Pearce, 34, from Wolverhampton, said: "We are really looking forward to taking the kids to Dudley Zoo and Castle.