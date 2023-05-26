Notification Settings

UB40 tribute added to Musicom line-up

By Lisa O'Brien

A tribute act to legendary Birmingham reggae band UB40 has been added to the line-up for this year’s Black Country Musicom, it has been revealed.

UB40 tribute Labour of Love

Labour of Love will be performing on the big stage as part of Musicom 2023 at Himley Hall on July 16.

It is on from noon to 8pm and will feature a number of other top tributes on the main stage to the likes of The Rolling Stones, Madonna, Coldplay, Harry Styles, ELO and the Eagles.

Also confirmed is Let’s Rock The 70s – a tribute band bringing all the decade’s greatest hits from the likes of Queen, Status Quo, Elton John and David Bowie.

There will also be a comedy and acoustic tent featuring local performers, as well as a funfair, food and drink stalls and street entertainment.

First release tickets are now on sale, with people urged to snap them up to secure the best price.

The event is part of a weekend of fun at Himley also featuring Dance Anthems and Club Classics on July 15.

It runs from 3pm to 10pm and will feature DJ sets and performances from Woody Cook, Seb Fontaine, Tall Paul, K-Klass, Stuart Ojelay, Jim ‘Shaft’ Ryan, Ultra 90s and Andy Gulch.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "Labour of Love are widely regarded as one of the best UB40 tributes in the country. I have seen them first-hand live and they are fantastic, so we are delighted to be adding them to a line-up already stacked with quality.

"It promises to be a great weekend of fun in the sun in a fantastic setting by the lake at Himley, and we would urge people to snap up tickets quickly to avoid disappointment."

Harry Jones Company, Fieldings Auctioneers, Jewson and Halesowen College sponsor the weekend.

To book first release tickets, go to himleyhallandpark.co.uk/black-country-musicom23.

