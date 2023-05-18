Notification Settings

One of the UK's top Fleetwood Mac tribute shows coming to Brierley Hill Civic this weekend

By Bill McCarthyBrierley HillDudley entertainmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Fans of Fleetwood Mac still have time to have their dreams come true at the Brierley Hill Civic this weekend.

Dreams of Fleetwood Mac

Tribute band Dreams of Fleetwood Mac will be going their own way on stage tomorrow (Friday, May 19), from 8pm.

Billed as one of the UK's top, and some say most authentic, Fleetwood Mac tribute shows, the band have successfully recreated the sound of the supergroup.

It features a high-calibre, professional and polished band of experienced and accomplished musicians who are dedicated to delivering a show as close to the real thing as possible.

Doors 0pen at 7pm and tickets are £24 in advance or £27 on the door.

This will be followed by a change of pace and style when people are encouraged to put on their dancing shoes for a night of Ska and Reggae music on Saturday.

The “We Got Ska and Reggae” show plays simply the best in reggae, ska and its musical cousins.

The night will feature music from Marley to Madness, Jamming to The Jam, U-Roy to UB40, Dillinger to Dexys, Specials to Shaggy and not forgetting the classic vibes of Amigo, Good Thing Going, Silly Games, Pass The Dutchie, Electric Avenue, Israelites and plenty more.

The show is for over-18s only and tickets £6 in advance. The doors open at 8pm, with a 1am curfew.

Dudley entertainment
Entertainment
Brierley Hill
Dudley
