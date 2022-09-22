Notification Settings

Grand opening for Dudley's new bar and bistro

DudleyDudley entertainmentPublished:

A new Dudley bar and bistro will see its grand opening today, with bookings being taken for the opening weekend.

The Brooke's Bar and Bistro website

Brooke's Bar and Bistro will open inside Dudley Town Hall, operating from 11.30am-11pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

Councillor Sue Greenaway, the Mayor of Dudley, will cut the ceremonial ribbon for the new bar.

"The new bar and bistro will be a very important addition to Dudley Town Hall, offering pre-show food and drink for people going there to watch live entertainment," she said.

"It will also be open throughout the week apart from Mondays, so will be available to a much wider audience. I’m very excited to be attending the official opening and I can’t wait to see how it looks."

Brooke's Bar and Bistro will be accessible from Priory Street using the Memorial Tower entrance.

The bar is named in honour of the late Brooke Robinson, a former MP and coroner for Dudley who died in 1911. Mr Robinson was an avid collector of paintings and artefacts from around the world. By Daniel Walton

Visit brookes-bistro.co.uk

