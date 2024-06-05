Will Cillian Murphy & the Peaky Blinders return to our Black Country Museum for the new film?

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The highly anticipated film starring Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy is promised to be an "explosive chapter" in the story about the historic Birmingham gang with "no holds barred", according to writer and creator Steven Knight.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the movie is set to be released on Netflix and will go into production later this year.

Cillian Murphy films scenes for the second series of crime drama 'Peaky Blinders' on location at the Black Country Museum. Photo: WENN

It has already been announced that much of the filming will take place in Birmingham at Knight's new Digbeth Loc studio – but will the gangsters be returning to our Black Country Living Museum? Nothing has been confirmed officially, but Knight has previously said that he wants to keep the 'authenticity' of the story intact – much like he did with the TV series of adventures of Tommy Shelby and the clan which was filmed at BCLM and his recent TV series 'This Town' which told the story of the region's Two Tone music scene in the 70s and 80s which was filmed in Wolverhampton, West Bromwich and Walsall.

Digbeth Lock film studios

Knight said: "I'm genuinely thrilled that this movie is about to happen.

"It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war."

Director Tom Harper, who previously directed episodes in the first season in 2013, will return to helm the film.

He said: "When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago we didn't know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive.

"Peaky has always been a story about family - and so it's incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix."

Murphy, who played the starring role for the whole run of the TV show and will co-produce the film, said: "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn't finished with me.

Producer and screenwriter Steven Knight

"It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders.

"This is one for the fans."

The original series followed the Shelby family, a gang rising to prominence in post-First World War Birmingham.

The writer confirmed last year that the cast were filming in Birmingham in September, and the film will follow the family into the Second World War.

Murphy won legions of fans for his performance as a member of the notorious Shelby family, before he dominated the awards season earlier this year for his starring role in Oppenheimer.

The 48-year-old took home an Oscar, a Golden Globe, a Bafta and a Screen Actors Guild award for his turn as theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer in Sir Christopher Nolan's biopic about the father of the atomic bomb.