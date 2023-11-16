Thousands of wagging tails to descend upon the NEC as tickets for Crufts 2024 go on sale

More than 20,000 four legged friends will descend upon the NEC in Birmingham next year as Crufts makes its return in a four-day event featuring all-things dog.

The event, which will take place from March 7 to March 10, 2024, will see pooches battle it out in various competitions including agility, heelwork to music, flyball and obedience.

Each day will be brought to a close with one dog earning the place in the "Best in Show final", which will take place on the last day of the event.

And for the 30th year, the popular "Discover Dogs" area will welcome more than 200 different breeds of all shapes, sizes and personalities with expert breeders on hand to share their knowledge with fellow pooch-lovers.

For those hoping to give a rescue dog a home, The Kennel Club Breed Rescue organisations will provide visitors with everything they need to know.

Catherine Guiver, head of events at The Kennel Club, which organises Crufts, said: "We are overjoyed to be rolling out the green carpet once again and welcoming thousands of wagging tails to the Midlands.

"It is hard to put into words the unique atmosphere created over four days at Crufts, there really is nothing like the greatest celebration of dogs – the buzz and excitement can be felt the minute you enter the NEC.

"The action-packed schedule ensures a great day out for anyone who loves dogs, from first thing Thursday morning the energy just continues to build in anticipation of the Sunday evening as the arena seats are filled with everyone trying to get a glimpse of the famous Best in Show trophy."

Also at the event will be more than 500 stands offering a range of doggy delights, as well as representatives from various dog-orientated charities, including The Kennel Club Charitable Trust.

Many organisations will also be showcasing their work through displays, including the super-sniffing Medical Detention Dogs and the West Midlands Police dogs.

Across its four-day event, Crufts always draws crowds, typically welcoming more than 20,000 dogs, 150,000 people and 8 million television viewers who tune in to the Channel 4 broadcast of the dog show.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit crufts.org.uk/