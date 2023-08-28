Statfold to play host to Road, Rail and Ale Festival

Statfold

The Road, Rail and Ale Festival is set to take place at Statfold Country Park, Tamworth on September 9-10.

Visitors can discover the magic of steam on the World-renowned Statfold Barn Railway, home to the UK’s finest collection of narrow-gauge locomotives including more than 30 steam engines.

Alongside unlimited rides on the award-winning railway, there’s a mini fairground, live music on Saturday night and a fun-packed programme of events and activities taking place across the weekend.

There’s also a great selection of beers and ales available plus great food and plenty of stalls and trade stands to browse.

The Transport Museum Wythall will also be running a free return shuttle bus from Tamworth to Statfold Country Park on both days.

The current list of beers include Wye Vally HPA, Wye Valley Butty Back, Enville Ale, Holden Golden Glow, Sharps Solar Wave, Pale Brummie, Bitter Brummie, Gold Brummie, Stout Brummie and Blonde Brummie.

Tickets are £13.95 for adults (online) and £11.95 for children.

A family ticket (2+2) is £45, 65+ tickets are £10.95 and £5 for under-2s.