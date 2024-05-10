King Charles becomes Royal Patron of the RAF Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

His Majesty King Charles III has been announced as Royal Patron of the Royal Air Force Museum.

The registered charity has two sites in the UK: the RAF Museum Midlands in Cosford and the RAF Museum in London.

A spokesperson for the RAF Museum said: "We are honoured and thrilled to announce that His Majesty King Charles III has graciously accepted the role of Royal Patron for the RAF Museum.

"His Majesty's dedication to honouring the legacy of the Royal Air Force and his unwavering support for our mission to share the story of the service make him a fitting ambassador for our institution.

MRAF Sir Dermot Doyle greeting Prince Charles at the opening of the Dermot Boyle Wing and Wings of the Eagle Exhibition, December 1975. Photo: RAF Museum

"King Charles III has always expressed pride in his personal connections with the Royal Air Force and has shown a deep interest in the history and wellbeing of the service.

"His Majesty is a member of the first Graduate Entry at RAF College Cranwell and flew in the Royal Air Force Museum’s British Aircraft Corporation Jet Provost T.5. which is now on display in Hangar 1 at the RAF Museum’s London site.

Prince Charles in a Chipmunk at RAF Tangmere, 1968, during his flying training. Photo: RAF Museum

"With His Majesty King Charles III as our Royal Patron, we look forward to further advancing our mission of sharing the rich history and enduring legacy of the Royal Air Force with audiences around the world.

"Please join us in extending our warmest welcome and heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty King Charles III for his patronage of the RAF Museum."

Prince Charles visiting RAF personnel during Operation Granby, 1990-1991. Photo: RAF Museum

The King and Queen and other members of the Royal Family lend their names and much of their time to many different charities and organisations.

Currently, more than 1,000 organisations have a member of the Royal Family as their patron or president. These range from well-known charities such as the British Red Cross to new, smaller or local charities, to regiments in the Armed Forces.