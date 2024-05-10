Police called to burglary at Wolverhampton property find 100 cannabis plants

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police officers were called to an address in Bradley Lane at around 9.49pm on Wednesday.

Upon searching inside the property, they discovered dozens of cannabis plants.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force via Live Chat on its website quoting crime reference number 20/418817/24.