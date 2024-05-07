'Rare opportunity' to travel on high speed train no longer known for carrying passengers

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The event will bring a range of modern and heritage locomotives to the Severn Valley Railway (SVR) for four days of diesel traction from Thursday, May 16 to Sunday, May 19.

Now, organisers have announced that railfreight firm Colas has agreed to the use of an HST set for the festival in what is described as a "pretty much unheard of" opportunity for railway enthusiasts.

While the train used to power express trains, almost all have been withdrawn from frontline passenger services.

The set will comprise of two power cars, 43301 and 43303, and three coaches, and it will be used for local services during the four-day event.

Colas HST power car 43301. Photo: Matt Robinson

The SVR has confirmed that a further pair of Class 20s, owned by Michael Owen, will now appear at the event, to complement the already-announced pair and single locomotive from the same class. The locomotives concerned are 20205, 20007, 20048, 20189 and 20142.

“Right now, we’re in a period when enthusiast interest in these vehicles is at an all-time high,” said Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster, the SVR’s managing director.

“It’s fair to say that the Colas set has particular rarity value for diesel enthusiasts, as it’s generally used for test train duties on the main line and it’s pretty much unheard of for it to carry passengers. It’s a real privilege to have this at our event and we’re very grateful to Colas for agreeing to its appearance.

“We’re delighted too that Michael Owen has agreed to a further pair of Class 20s appearing at the Spring Diesel Festival, bringing the total of this class to five across the event. We’ll have two pairs of Class 20s hauling full-line services and one single locomotive rostered on local services.”

The Colas Class 70 that was due to appear at the event can no longer attend, but the organisers hope another member of the Colas fleet will be made available.

Also appearing at the event will be two Rail Adventure Class 43 power cars, 43468 and 43480, a Freightliner Class 70, a fleet member from Colas, 73119 ‘Paul Taylor’ and 69009 ‘Western Consort’ from GB Railfreight, a Freightliner Class 59, 37409 ‘Loch Awe’ and Class 46 D182, and as well as members of the SVR’s home fleet.