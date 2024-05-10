Dudley Zoo's oldest lion peacefully put to sleep aged 17 due to health issues

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Asha, who would have turned 18 next week, was said to have been peacefully put to sleep after suffering health issues due to her old age.

Asha at seven years old, having a laugh with Mwamba, nine

She was brought to Dudley Zoo in 2009 alongside her sister, Kyra, who she outlived by 11 months.

Asha leaves behind Keshari, the zoo's four-year-old male who joined them last summer. He will remain in the paddock while staff at the zoo work with conservation teams to bring in a new lioness.

Asha the lion

In a post on X, Dudley Zoo and Castle staff said: "We've sad news to bring you today, as our lovely Asiatic lioness, Asha, has passed away.

"Our elderly female lion, who would have been 18 next week, was peacefully put to sleep by zoo vets due to age-related declining health.

"She was much-loved and will be missed by us all."