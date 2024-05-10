Picnics, boat rides, and farms: Six fun days out for the warm - if not always sunny - weekend
A warm weekend is forecast with temperatures in the mid 20s.
For those that want to enjoy the sunshine around the predicted storm on Sunday, but are not sure what to do, let us give you some inspiration. A romantic picnic surrounded by bluebells, a super-fun play park for the kids to let their imagination run wild, or a relaxing open water boat ride – there is so much to do in our wonderful county.
Here are some ideas on what to do this sunny weekend.
A boat trip down Dudley Canal – Dudley Canal Trust offers a number of boat rides to enjoy, whether you want to learn about industrial heritage and delve deep into the caverns, or if you're just looking for a relaxing trip on the water while enjoying the sunshine and wildlife. Children can even get an activity booklet prior to boarding. Ticket prices for the four-hour open water cruise are £21 for adults, £19.50 for children aged three to 16. Under three year olds go free. More information can be found at dudleycanaltrust.org.uk/boat-trips-2/.
Victoria Park, Stafford – A stunning park which is enhanced by the River Sow that runs through it. Families and loved ones can take a picnic and watch the ducks – just make sure they don't steal your sandwiches... Victoria Park also features a splash pad, play park, band stand, and aviary, as well as a sensory garden, riverside amphitheatre and cafe.
A trip to Bewdley town – The wonderful Georgian town on the River Severn, Bewdley has restaurants, pubs, and shops in abundance - not forgetting the museum and art gallery! It is also surrounded by the ancient woodland of Wyre Forest and the National Nature Reserve, providing excellent opportunities to discover a rich diversity of wildlife, forest flora and fauna, and the Go Ape high wire adventure. More information can be found at visitworcestershire.org/locations/bewdley.
Rodbaston Animal Zone, South Staffordshire College – For a relaxing and joyous day with the animals, Rodbaston is the perfect place. It also has a picnic area and tea room serving hot and cold refreshments, and a tuck shop. They offer free parking, and visitors can just turn up and pay admission on the door, adults at £9, children and concessions at £6, and under threes for free. Note that only assistance dogs are allowed in.
Walsall Arboretum, Walsall – The historic park opened in 1874 and spans 170 acres. It has a wonderful lake, gardens, green spaces, play areas, a splash pad, boathouse, and sports facilities as well as a cafe, bandstand, and plenty of picnic spots. There are free car parks at the Arboretum extension on Broadway North and The Crescent, and paid car parks near to the town centre entrances to the park.
Northycote Farm and Country Park, Wolverhampton – This lovely spot offers a combination of history, animals and stunning woodland, and free for everyone! The Tudor farmhouse is steeped in history and opened to the public at certain times throughout the year. The surrounding woodland gives visitors the opportunity to see wildlife in their natural habitat. Down on the farm are all kinds of animals to see,l and a tea room serving hot and cold refreshments and food. To check if the farm is open, as it is only open on certain days, call 01902 397906.