Cadbury World unveils royal chocolate masterpiece ahead of King's coronation

The creation, standing at 45cm tall, is an edible replica of St Edward’s Crown – the crown that will be used for King Charles’ coronation on Saturday.

The masterpiece was created by chocolatiers Dawn Jenks and Donna Oluban, who handcrafted the delicious sculpture over two days using white and milk chocolate as well as edible lustre.

The chocolatiers hand-piped and decorated two arches as well as four intricate crosses-pattée and fleurs-de-lis, to ensure the replica looked as similar to the real crown as possible.

In order to create the iconic ermine band, the chocolatiers used molten white chocolate.

The 3D velvet cap within the crown, and the cushion the crown sits on, were created by moulding melted chocolate within a plastic bag before delicately dusting with purple and red food powder to give it that royal look.

The royal masterpiece is on display in Cadbury World’s chocolate making zone for visitors to see throughout the bank holiday weekend.

Gerard Baldwin, general manager of the Bournville-based attraction, said: “The coronation of King Charles III is sure to be a momentous occasion, so we simply couldn’t let such an important moment in history pass by without joining in on the celebrations.

“Once again, our master chocolatiers have put together a showstopping creation, their replica of the St Edward’s Crown looks just like the real thing and we’re thrilled to be able to share images of this latest creation.”

Cadbury World will also be offering guests the chance to join the celebrations with a one-off coronation tea experience.

From Saturday until Monday, guests will be able to choose from a selection of delicious cakes, including Victoria Sponge, caramel cake and chocolate cake, as well as a selection of tea, hot chocolate, coffee and fruit juice.

Tickets for Cadbury World’s coronation tea cost an extra £7 per person on top of general admission tickets.