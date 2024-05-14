Meet baby Robin! Visitors invited to come and see Dudley Zoo's four adorable new reindeer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Staff at Dudley Zoo and Castle marked the arrival of baby reindeer Robin, who was born to Jasmine on May 4.

Robin is baby number four, joining Flynn, Flora and Koda, who have all been born over the last six weeks.

In a new photo released by Dudley Zoo, the adorable wobbly-legged newborn can be seen being tended to by her pen-mates as she adjusts to her new surroundings.

On X, Dudley Zoo and Castle said: "It’s all go in the reindeer paddock as we’ve just welcomed baby number four!

"Baby Robin was born to Jasmine on May 4. She’s got plenty of playmates, with little Flynn, Flora and Koda who have all been born during the last six weeks. Have you seen our adorable new arrivals yet?"