This weekend holds plenty of free events to keep the whole family entertained, with Friday offering a mix of gigs and theatre performances as well as late-to-the-party Easter entertainment.

This Friday, Newhampton Arts Centre is holding a free-to-attend Easter workshop, offering any creative-minded person the opportunity to develop their artistic ability with arts and crafts.

Also this Friday, Cannock's Prince of Wales Theatre is performing their local star's performance of Rapunzel, the story of a girl trapped in a tower who just wants to be free.

There is plenty of this Saturday as a renowned British rock group, Enter Shikari, comes to Wolverhampton's KK's Steel Mill, bringing their mix of rock and techno to the venue.

Also in the spotlight for this Saturday is Walsall New Art Gallery's free exhibition on Sikh history – where you can explore the development of the Sikh empire dating as far back as the 14 century.

Make new friends this Sunday with the LGBT Wolverhampton Stride With Pride event, or go to Birmingham's Utilita Arena to watch the super-size high flying stunts performed by the Hot Wheels monster trucks.

This weekend offers plenty of activities for any passion or budget, so whether you are in the mood for relaxation or excitement, there is a little something for everyone.

Friday, 14

Dudley Town Hall, St James Road, Dudley. To Be Loved, Adele by Chloe Barry. Visit Dudley Town Hall and enjoy an evening of dazzling numbers from all four of Adele's record-breaking hits performed by Adele cover artist Chloe Barry. Tickets cost £22. Doors at 8pm.

Newhampton Arts Centre, Dunkley Street, Wolverhampton. Easter Workshop. Join Newhampton Arts Centre as they hold their Easter Workshop. Build and craft as you make new friends in a safe and fun environment. Features a song and dance act by Stagecoach Wolverhampton. Event is free to attend. Doors at 9am.

Prince of Wales Theatre, Church Street, Cannock. Rapunzel. This one-night-only performance shows the story of a girl called Rapunzel. Placed high in a tower above the world the girl faces the challenges of growing up, leaving the familiarity of the tower and finding true love. Tickets start from £16.75. Doors at 3pm.

Cheslyn Hay Working Mens Club, Station Street, Cheslyn Hay. Hells Bells. Hells Bells are one of the UK's leading AC/DC tribute bands, playing sold-out shows all over the UK and Europe. The group is known for their high-energy performances and relentless touring. Tickets cost £13.20. Doors at 8pm.

Saturday, 15

KK Steel Mill, Fredrick Street, Wolverhampton. Enter Shikari. British rock group, Enter Shikari is returning to Wolverhampton's KK's Steel Mill as part of their five-venue UK tour, to celebrate the release of their latest album 'A Kiss For The Whole World'. Tickets cost £31.36. Doors at 7pm.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, Lichfield Street, Wolverhampton. La Boheme. La Boheme has been called one of the most romantic operas ever written. Experience a classic tale of Parisian love and loss that features the doomed Mimi and her love for a penniless writer. Sung in Italian with English subtitles. Tickets cost £21.50. Doors at 7.30pm.

Change Makers Hub, Unit 5, Railway Drive. Wolverhampton. Easter Craft Work Shop. Bring your little ones as you help them get creative with Change Makers Hub's Easter Craft Workshop. Each visitor will get a craft starter pack and worksheet, which they will get 45 minutes to craft to their heart's content. Event is free to attend. Doors at 10am.

Social Beats, Conyers Trading Estates, Stourbridge. Stourbridge Street Food Festival. Stourbridge Street Food Festival returns to Social Beats as they continue to host delicious independent street food vendors and epic acts. This week the group is hosting an Elton John tribute act. Event is free to attend. Doors at 12pm.

Walsall Arboretum Visitor Centre, Arboretum Road, Walsall. Step into Wellbeing. Join dozens of other women as they step into a healthier body and mind and have a bunch of fun while doing it. Activities include nature walks, scavenger hunts, socafit dance classes and healthy habits seminars. Event is free to attend. Doors at 12pm.

The Giffard Arms, Victoria Street, Wolverhampton. Chaos 8. Formed in the early part of 2012 by guitarist and songwriter Paul Williams, the four-piece metal will rock the house down with supporting guest bands Hot Rockets, Paranoia and Blanco Negra. Tickets cost £8 per person. Doors at 7.30pm.

Featherstone & Hilton Community Centre, Featherstone, Wolverhampton. Easter Handmade Craft Fair. Shop for a wide selection of handmade and artisanal Easter-themed gifts, including floral decor, beach crafts and much more. Event is free to attend. Doors at 11am.

Rugeley Rose Theatre, Taylors Lane, Rugeley. Hastilow Drama Festival. Experience the very best of amateur theatre as you watch previous and current English and British winners of the All England Theatre Festival perform to excellent classic and modern plays. Tickets cost £8.67. Doors at 7pm.

Walsall New Art Gallery, Gallery Square, Walsall. Coinage of the Great Sikh Empire. Visit Walsall New Art Gallery as you experience the history of the Sikh Empire. Listen as you are taken through history dating back to the 1400s and experience the rise of the Sikh Gurus, the first Khalsa rule, and the Sikh confederacy. The event is free to attend. Doors at 1pm.

Sunday 16

Utilita Arena, King Edwards Road, Birmingham. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live. Hot Wheels is back and it's bigger and better than ever for 2023. Experience the all-new Hot Wheels experience with the new Glow Party show. Tickets start at £10 per person. Doors at 10am.

Prince of Wales Theatre, Church Street, Cannock. Pop Princesses. A musical spectacular featuring four fabulous fairy tale princesses who just love to sing, Pop Princesses is a children's pop concert with a big difference. Featuring an all-star soundtrack of top pop hits from artists such as Little Mix, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift. Tickets cost £20.60. Doors at 1pm.