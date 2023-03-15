Showpiece fairground will be top draw at Black Country Brick Show

Black Country Brick Show organisers Paul Clark and Ian Kimpton get ready for this year's show

Tickets are selling well for the event which will be at Phoenix Collegiate, in Clarkes Lane, in West Bromwich on April 1 and 2, providing creative Lego and other colourful displays, large brick pits, tombolas and trade stands among the attractions.

For for the first time the show will run on two-days in a bid to raise £8,000 for good causes Fairy Bricks and Birmingham Children’s Hospital Charity.

Organisers Paul Clark and Ian Kimpton are making the final preparations for the popular event which attracts exhibitors from as far afield as Scotland and Cornwall.

Black Country Brick Show in 2022 at Phoenix Collegiate in West Bromwich

Mr Clark, from Tipton, says: "It's going really well so far and is really exciting. Tickets are selling well and people can get them on our Facebook page. Last year we sold out and this year we've had to turn down exhibitors because we haven't got enough room for everyone who want to come and show off their models.

"It's a nice problem to have so we'd love to shift the remaining tickets as its for two worthy children's charities and not a commercial venture."

Tickets cost £4 each, while family tickets for two adults and two children cost £15. Food will also be on sale.

Showpiece exhibit will be an illuminated Lego working fairground created by Mark and Judy Kraska. Other highlights will include a dinosaur-themed park by Sutton Coldfield's Darren Hallbury, historical sites by Simon Pickard, miniature railways, Star Wars re-enactors and Pokemon.