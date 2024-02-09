Refurbished restaurant reopens after sudden closure

The Bracebridge restaurant overlooks Bracebridge Pool in Sutton Park which borders Streetly and its outside kiosk area was a favourite stop-off point for hikers, cyclists and dog walkers, That has reopened just a couple of weeks ahead of the main restaurant opening its doors again.

Bracebridge will reopen during the week commencing February 19. The former kiosk now features a new covered area and is now known as Sip and Slice and a dog-friendly name, The Barkbridge.

Award-winning chef Andrew Sheridan and his business partners Sam and Emma Morgan of Open Restaurant Group (ORG) have joined efforts to reopen The Bracebridge joined by a group local residents who have invested in the new project.