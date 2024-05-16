Wanderers edge thriller to be cup winners

Concentric Properties Over 30s League outfit Warstones fell behind during the opening exchanges, before strikes from John Holdcroft and Nathan Gray completed a quick turnaround to send Warstones into the half-time interval with a 2-1 advantage.

Warstones put their Coors League opponents to the sword with two goals in rapid succession after the restart.

Andre Jones added a third for Warstones and Holdcroft bagged his brace to provide his side with a seemingly unassailable three-goal lead. With Warstones squandering a number of chances to extend their advantage, Plaza fought back with two more goals to create an intense finale.

Nevertheless, Warstones held out to add yet another trophy to the cabinet having also won the Beacon League Over 30s title.

Meanwhile, Brandhall Colts lifted the PayCare League title with a 3-1 victory over Black County Blades.

The Blades held a slender one-point advantage heading into the final day and came close to opening the scoring when Tyler Goodyear forced an impressive save from Brandhall goalkeeper Joe Canton.

The contest was goalless at the break, but it took Brandhall just 10 minutes to find the breakthrough when Mason Parkes slotted home Kyle Armstrong’s cross.

Armstrong doubled Brandhall’s advantage eight minutes from time, but the Blades responded sharply to halve the deficit from a corner during the closing stages.

The Blades then proceeded to throw as many bodies forward as possible as they went in desperate search for an equaliser, but Brandhall pounced to secure the title on the counter-attack.

In the final minute, Jermelle Banner embarked on a run from the edge of his own penalty area and applied a calm finish beyond the onrushing Blades goalkeeper to ignite wild celebrations.