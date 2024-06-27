Olympia girls’ hands on a national title

The club, who prior to Covid-19 were one of the nation's most successful outfits in junior handball, showed signs of bouncing back in style with a thrilling victory to claim a dramatic England Handball Association national title.

South Staffordshire side Olympia edged final rivals Stroud Handball Club, of Gloucestershire, in a dramatic 21-19 victory.

There was not just team success for the side, but a double success too for the wider club for under-19 captain Grace Concar and coach Alicia Smith.

Concar, who also represents Great Britain, was named Associations player of the year, while coach Smith was crowned young coach of the year.

The awards capped a memorable period for the club as the under-16 girls' unbeaten campaign extended with a crowning moment.

Goalkeeper Emily Crowley played an important role early in the contest with two crucial saves as goals from Hannah Hydes earned a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Olympia built on those early foundations with a dominant defensive performance from Sofia Shorrock paved the way to victory and a national title a long time in the making. Shorrock was named player of the match for her display.

Cannock's Nenad Popovic, also staff coach at England Handball Association, said: “It is a fantastic achievement by the club and reward for the commitment not only of the players and coaches, Ali and Jared James, but the parents who travel significant distances for training and games.

"I think this is just the beginning as there are several younger players from across Staffordshire waiting in the wings for next season. The flame is very much alive."