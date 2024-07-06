Watch: 'I went to watch England v Switzerland and fans went on an emotional rollercoaster from despair to elation when they won – eventually.'

So where better to watch the quarter final against Switzerland then at the very club – Stourbridge FC – where the now superstar took his tentative first steps as a footballer and his dad graced the first team? There is even a picture of Jude at the War Memorial Ground amongst the many memories scattered around.

Fans celebrate during England v Switzerland at the Glassboys Bar, Stourbridge FC

A picture of Jude Bellingham in the Glassboys bar at the ground where he started his footballing journey.

As for all the England games so far at Stourbridge, seats were at a premium in the Glassboys bar, even with extra benches brought in. But there were plenty of staff – many in England shirts – to provide table service for the thirsty fans who would like nothing better than to see Stourbridge born Bellingham score the winner.

From agony and despair to ecstacy –England fans experienced all emotions during the penalty win over Switzerland

Stephen Ruffle from Wollaston had booked a seat near one of the big screen with his wife Wendy and said was looking forward to a better England performance. He was predicting a 2-1 win.

He said: "I think they will come good when it matters. They have had the week to get what was a poor performance against Slovakia out of their system and hopefully now it will be full speed ahead with Bellingham to score another goal."

Most fans were quietly confident, but a lack lustre opening in which both teams seemed reluctant to attack lest they give the ball away meant a fairly subdued atmosphere in the first half.

A fan celebrates at Glassboys Bar Stourbridge as England go through on penalties

There were shouts and groans when England made four passes back to the goalkeeper from a corner but a palpable sense of relief when Jude Bellingham got the ball and went past a Switzerland player.

Stourbridge FC vice chariamn Andy Bullingham joined fans and families in the Glassboys bar and everyone was happy in the end

Mark Grant from Kinver said when England went direct they created chances. He said: "We need to have more shots it's almost as though the players are afraid of shooting or waiting for the perfect chance."

Youngster Alfie Pritchard was still confident at half time and said he 'loved' Jude Bellingham, but they needed to get the ball to him more often.

An England fan watches his team gp behind against Switzerland.

But when Switzerland took the lead and Gareth Southgate seemed on the verge of substituting Bellingham, the embattled England boss was the subject of boos and shouts. He looked as though he might suffer the same fate as former Prime Minister Rishi Shunak, with both men's P45s being lined up for Monday.

Five minutes later and ten from time, Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka scored a great equaliser, and the place finally erupted with roars of delight, the first chants heard in the afternoon and an anticipation of England getting a winner to prevent extra time.

A group of friends enjoying a drink before England v Switzerland at The Glassboys Bar, Stourbridge

It didn't happen but there was a general air of optimism ahead of the first period of extended play. Becky Grant from Wordsley who admitted she isn't normally a football fans said she thought England 'Would get the goal they needed' before it went to penalties.

Elation as England get the equaliser

Fans celebrate during England v Switzerland at the Glassboys Bar, Stourbridge FC

Extra time and the inevitable penalties it was and when Jordan Pickford saved the first Switzerland kick the place erupted again, When Bellingham coolly notched the next one a chorus of 'Hey Jude' rang around the bar – thankfully only one.

Another thing that probably only happens once in anyone's lifetime occurred –England scoring five penalties in a row to go through in the knockout stage of a major competition and the crowd were ecstatic, with Three Lions, Vindaloo and yes - Hey Jude - featuring heavily on the post match playlist along with my favourite by New Order.

A fan enjoying the game as England went on to beat Switzerland

Stourbridge chairman Andy Pountney said it was great to see people of all ages enjoying the game and being able to celebrate England going through. He said: "It's always good here whatever the result but obviously we want to see England go on and win the tournament if they can – it was close at times today but they came through and we are looking forward to another big game on Wesdnesday."