Laura honours league stars

Malcolm – who played for England at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham – opened the ceremony and helped present the awards.

The evening was enjoyed by more than 170 netball players with their friends and family.

President Anona Hickin, who last year stepped down as chair after 55 years with the league, donated a new ‘Hickin Cup’, of which Whitmore coach and league committee member Mary Turnbull was the well-deserved recipient of this cup.

The other winners on the night were: Umpire of the season: Lorraine Shail; Best Goal Average: Stourbridge Sapphires 1; The Downs Award: Allsortz; Outstanding sportsmanship: Whitmore B; Mo Griffiths and Sheila Turley Award: Audrey Taylor, Joanne Smith, Sue Thompson and Sarah Wall; The Hickin Cup: Mary Turnbull; Division Five winners: Stourbridge Sapphires 1; Division Five runners-up: Ice; Players’ Player: Rhianna Rhule |(Whitmore Purple); Division Four winners: Sam 6; Division Four runners-up: Whitmore Green; Players’ Player: Sarah Deya (Sam 6); Division Three winners: Chasetown Diamonds; Division Three runners-up: Thorns; Players’ Player: Alison Darby (Jupiter); Division Two winners: Whitmore Y; Division Two runners-up: Kodiak Luna; Players’ Player: Gill Abbis (Dolls 2); Division One winners: Libra Lea; Division One runners up: Sapphires; Players’ Player: Marika McCurdy (Sam 2); Aldersley Shield winners: Libra Lea; Aldersley Shield runners-up: Sapphires.