Title race heats up as Victoria net a big win

Victoria moved four points clear of Sundats with their 5-1 triumph – but Sundats still hold two games on hand.

Daniel Scragg and Alex Small each bagged a brace for Victoria, while Adam Shorto was also on target.

Second-placed Jungle Juice have played more games than all the teams around them at the summit, so look out of the race after drawing 2-2 at Warstones Wanderers AFC. Alex Ryder and Harry Slater scored for Warstones.

Elsewhere, Old Bush Athletic Blues won 6-1 at Down Syndrome Awareness United.

Tettenhall were in seventh heaven with a shock 7-1 triumph over second-placed Belgrade. Gabe Brooks (three), Brandon Mauboard, Ed Smith, Mark Giles and an own goal made up Tettenhall's seven, while Kane Showell was on target for Belgrade.

Meanwhile, AFC KT Rangers defeated AFC Willenhall 4-2.

Ruby Muneka got both the goals in Bushbury Hill's 2-0 victory at Bradmore Social to boost their Division Three survival hopes.

George Maybury (two) and Mathew Coleman fired ECC Sports to a 3-0 victory over Viking United, while Royal Oak Chapel Ash won 4-1 at Spartans Athletic and champions Ashmore defeated Tettenhall Athletic 2-0.

Barnhurst Lane Lions remain overwhelming favourites to win Division Four as they hold three games in hand on Warstones Wanderers Hollybush, but it was Hollybush who went back top of the table with a 3-1 triumph at DY Uniyed. James Magil scored for DY.

Elsewhere, Toll House Athletic edged out Mental Health 3-2 to remain in the title picture.

In the cups, Barnhurst Lane Lions thrashed Walsall Swifts 4-0 in the second round of the BP Roberts Cup and Emerald Athletic overcame AFC Bradmore 3-2 in the first round of the CE Yardley Cup.

Leigh Edwards and Josh Annakin scored for Bradmore, but Jack Stanley (two) and Tom Ray won it for Emerald.

n The Tom Bird Cup final takes place on Friday, April 12, between Toll House Athletic and Walsall Swifts at Wolverhampton Casuals' ground. Kick-off is 7pm and tickets are £5 for adults.

n Emerald Athletic are also in the final of Birmingham FA's Roger Wood Memorial Cup at Ray Hall Lane on Sunday, April 14. Kick-off is 11am.