Davies up for the cup as he nets late winner in a nine-goal thriller

Game of the day in the Clinton Cup was a 9 goal thriller between high flying Bloxwich FC and Sedgley & Gornal West. Reagan Wardle gave Bloxwich an early lead which was soon levelled by Keanu Griffiths. Nick Arnold restored Bloxwich’s lead before Lee Chapman scored twice to give Sedgley & Gornal a 3-2 half time lead. Oliver Morris increased the lead just after half time only for Ross Stokes and Kawsu Bojang to draw Bloxwich level. Grant Davies sealed the points for Sedgley and Gornal just before the end with a well earned winner.

James Rawlings was man of the match for his tireless display in the centre of midlfield which was an inspiration for those around him.

AFC Goldthorne came up against in form Brandhall Colts and went a goal down in the 6th minute when Jakob Burroughs played a one two across the keeper to slot home into an empty net. Keeper Dan Lynex pulled off four great saves to keep the score 1-0 at half time. Brandhall increased their lead in the 64th minute through Connor Armstrong before 2 bad defensive mistakes made the game safe for Brandhall. Jordan Robinson and Jemmell Banner capitalised on the gifts to record a comfortable 4-0 victory despite the outstanding form of keeper Lynex for Goldthorne FC.

In the Concentric over 30’s Division Shere Punjab ran out 2-1 winners over AFC Broadlands in a game full of good football, the opening goal being scored by Alex Birch in the 30th minute. Gagandeep Kular added to it in the 60th minute. Matthew Lowe pulled one back in the 80th minute but despite some pressure from AFC Broadlands, Shere Punjab held out for a hard fought victory.

Warstone Wanderers had a good warm up league fixture for their Williamson Staffs Cup Final in mid week. They beat a well organised HC Rangers 4-1. Josh Carvell tapped home after rounding the keeper in the 29th minute, Lean Pugh scored the second goal from the penalty spot in the 35th minute. HC pulled one straight back from a corner but two late goals from Marcus Flint and Ashley Brown sealed the victory.

MNF AllStarz and Diffusion served up an 11 goal treat. Diffusion took a 2-0 half time lead followed by an early second half goal. MNF came back strongly in the second half, Dave McDonald netting a penalty in the 50th minute followed by strikes from Dan Brown and Ricky Bella in the 53rd and 57th minutes to level the scores 3-3. Diffusion again took the lead only for Dave McDonald to grab his second. Diffusion then took control scoring in the 80th and 85th minutes before a late Dan Brown strike made the final score 6-5 to Diffusion.

Applications for new teams for next season are being taken, contact B.Lester@btinternet.com for further details.