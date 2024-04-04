Young Sandwell swimmer scoops 16 trophies in one competition

Kaiden Hitchins has broken records in several different disciplines, including 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke and 200m individual medley.

The 13-year-old is said to be enjoying his success in the sport whilst 'staying humble with the biggest smile'.

His most recent achievement was at the Worcester County Championships held at his local Sandwell Aquatics Centre where the young athlete scooped an impressive 16 trophies.

Kaiden, who has been swimming for just five years, has already been selected for the England pathway – which he is hoping will take him to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Kaiden's dad, Tim revealed that some of his son's wins have been against swimmers who are a lot older than him – some of them in their 20s.

But winning is not his main drive, Kaiden said.

"What I love most about swimming is the friendships and the fun that you make along the way," he said. "I love competing with my friends, I love having fun, I love racing. It'’s just a great sport to be involved with.

Kaiden has also received funding from Sandwell council's 'Gifted and Talented Programme' which supports aspiring athletes to fulfil their potential.