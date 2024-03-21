Warstones into the last four of the Charity Cup

Second-bottom in Division One hosted top of Division Two for a place in the last four and battled to a hard-fought 3-3 stalemate in normal time. However, when it came down to who was more settled from 12 yards, the top division side held their nerve to eliminate high-flying Bradmore.

Division Two side Belgrade’s progression to the last four was more straightforward, thrashing Sedgley Rangers 11-0 and ensuring they remain on the hunt for a promotion and cup double this season.

In the BP Roberts Cup first round, Black Country Phoenix won 5-3 on penalties against AFC Huntsmen after a 3-3 draw in normal time.

Portobello Rangers and AFC Tettenhall also drew 3-3 and had to be separated by spot-kicks, with Curtis Newbould-Smith scoring the decisive one for Tettenhall.

And in the Ken Pemberton Cup quarter-final, Codsall Legion Sundats won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Warstones Wanderers Wolves.

n The first cup final of the season will take place on Friday (7pm), with Ashmore facing Spartans Athletic for the Mac Web Cup at Wolverhampton Casuals’ ground. £5 admission, free for under-16s.