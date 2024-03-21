Walsall school kids are off to Wembley

The Walsall-based school will be representing the Saddlers in the EFL Utilita Kids Cup for the second year in a row on the day of the League Two play-off final on May 19.

The players along with their coach will have the chance to meet Mat Sadler and his first-team players, who will be eager to join them at Wembley as the play-off race looks set to go down to the wire.

The EFL Kids Cup is one of the country’s largest national football competitions for under-11 players and culminates in a lifetime opportunity to play at the home of English football.

Last year, Cooper & Jordan lifted the title as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Disley Primary School on behalf of Stockport County.

They had to come through a series of eight local games to earn the chance to represent Walsall again in this year’s Southern Finals.

They then beat hosts Swindon Town, Forest Green Rovers, Sutton United, AFC Wimbledon and Mansfield Town, before edging to a 1-0 victory over Crawley Town in the final.

That secured their place at Wembley where they will face Blakehill Primary School on behalf of Bradford City, who beat Grimsby Town 1-0 in the Northern Finals final.